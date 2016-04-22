Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday April 23, 2016
Justin Trudeau signs Paris climate treaty at UN
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the Paris agreement on climate change during a ceremony at the United Nations in New York City this morning, giving his word that Canada will harness the power of renewable energy as a way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“Today, with my signature, I give you our word that Canada’s efforts will not cease,” Trudeau said Friday. “Climate change will test our intelligence, our compassion and our will. But we are equal to that challenge.”
The Canadian government has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 — a goal set by the previous Conservative government.
The Trudeau government has said this objective is a “floor” rather than a “ceiling” for what can be accomplished.
During his opening remarks at the UN ceremony on Friday, Trudeau said the Paris agreement will be tabled in Parliament next month and will be formally ratified later this year.
The Liberal leader said the business case for investing in clean energy was clear, with nearly a third of a trillion dollars invested in renewable power globally last year.
“That’s a trend that will continue to grow, and it’s one that represents a tremendous opportunity for Canada. One that we cannot — and will not — ignore,” Trudeau said to rousing applause from the UN assembly.
Trudeau drew further applause from the crowd when he defended developing countries who are facing extraordinary challenges.
“They shouldn’t be punished for a problem they didn’t create, nor should they be deprived of opportunities for clean growth that developed nations are now pursuing.”
Trudeau told the UN that the Liberal government has committed to investing $2.65 billion over the next five years to help developing countries fight climate change.
“We’re not making these investments simply to be nice, although I know Canada does have a reputation to uphold in that department,” joked Trudeau.
“We’re making these investments and we’re following through on our commitments because it’s the right thing to do.”
Trudeau urged other countries to follow through with their commitments. (Source: CBC News)
Posted to iPolitics
Analysis
A thorough and nicely summarized essay on my cartoon from Carlos Danger Site.
Political Cartoon Assignment Part 2, Matthew Macrae, Section 003, November 15, 2016, Ralph Ashford
Background
There is a lot going on in this cartoon which leaves it up to personal interpretation on what the main issue the cartoon is trying to focus on. The first thing I noticed was the Climate Treaty that Trudeau seems to be holding. It doesn’t directly specify what treaty it is referencing, but it would be a safe bet to assume that the piece of paper is supposed to be representing the Paris Climate Agreement which has had talks going on since December of 2015. The reason this agreement would be relevant is because Canada has recently decided to be ratified to the Paris Agreement, which means that our country is now legally bound to the conditions set out in the treaty.
The cartoon also seems to be referencing the carbon tax and economic regulations that were promised and promoted during election time, but have seemed to be swept under the carpet recently under Trudeau’s time spent in office.
The last major theme that appears in this comic is the man wearing the “action” shirt. This doesn’t reference a certain event or promise, but instead it seems to encapsulate the general attitude that a lot of people recently have of Trudeau not really following through on his promises. There’s a lot of examples of Trudeau not fulfilling what he said, currently the most prevalent event sparking this recent negativity to Trudeau would be his sudden change of heart in reforming First Past the Post, a voting system where the winning party does not need to attain a majority of the electoral votes to seize power, like was promised during the election. The native community in Canada has also had some growing anger towards the Liberal party, for their abandonment of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and Trudeau’s approval on the construction of a dam on Treaty 8 land. Trudeau’s inaction seems to be recurring and prevalent theme of this political cartoon.
Analysis
The first symbol that really stuck out to me was Trudeau’s face in this comic. Usually he’s portrayed in a similar fashion, with the dopey face, but this artist seems to have put a lot of emphasis on his eyebrows, eye lashes, and lips, giving him a very feminine appearance. Which gives off the image of him being a pretty boy, something that’s usually not looked well towards. In the complete opposite direction, the man in the background looks more like an average Joe, a grizzled working class man who is waiting on Trudeau to fulfill his promises, showing that they are at odds with each other. Trudeau taking a selfie, a common criticism of him, is also present which can give off the idea that he’s self-absorbed and only cares about promoting himself in a positive light. Lighting seems to be an important symbol in this cartoon, with Trudeau having almost a halo like sphere of light around his head while the common man is literally being left in the shadows. The lighting around the common man is bleak and grey, perhaps trying to show off the attitude that a lot of Canadians have towards a future under Trudeau. Touching on Trudeau’s appearance again, he’s wearing a red tie which is no coincidence since red is the colour of the Liberal party of Canada and also is a power colour. The common man is also wearing a hat with a maple leaf, confirming that he’s to be seen as the average Canadian. The equipment rack is holding various tools, but one sticks out the most to me. The broom with the word regulations written on it is perhaps meant to give off the idea that Trudeau is trying to sweep away climate regulations.
Course Application
Based off the way the comic is drawn you would naturally assume that the artist was most likely right-wing, but if you look at his other comics he seems to satirize both parties on separate ends of the political spectrum. I think this is interesting because if a seemingly neutral artist is willing to be this harsh to Trudeau it exemplifies the growing conflict that is emerging between the Liberal party and their voter base. A lot of people believe that the Liberals are going against the party’s values, and the values that people assumed Trudeau would have, with actions such as Dam C fueling this new distrust. Trudeau also gives off the image of being an individualist in this comic, only caring for himself and not the common folk he’s sworn to help. I think it’s important to realize this and bring it up in class because there’s a newly emerging sentiment of distrust and anger towards Trudeau that seems to be bubbling and it will be interesting to see where it leads if it continues. If the emerging attitudes toward Trudeau and his government progress it could lead to a power shift with a new party like the NDP or Conservatives being elected in the future, because of the Liberals reluctance to listen to their voters.
