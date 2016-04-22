Saturday April 23, 2016

Pinterest0

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator Ð Saturday April 23, 2016 Justin Trudeau signs Paris climate treaty at UN Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the Paris agreement on climate change during a ceremony at the United Nations in New York City this morning, giving his word that Canada will harness the power of renewable energy as a way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "Today, with my signature, I give you our word that Canada's efforts will not cease,"ÊTrudeauÊsaid Friday. "Climate change will test our intelligence, our compassion and our will. But we are equal to that challenge.Ó TheÊCanadianÊgovernment has committed to reducingÊgreenhouse gas emissions byÊ30 per centÊfrom 2005 levelsÊby 2030ÊÑ a goal set by the previous Conservative government. Ê The Trudeau government has saidÊthis objectiveÊis a "floor" rather than a "ceiling" for what can be accomplished.Ê During his opening remarksÊat the UN ceremony on Friday, Trudeau saidÊthe Paris agreement will be tabled in Parliament next month and will be formally ratified later this year. The Liberal leader saidÊthe business case for investing in cleanÊenergy was clear, with nearly a third of a trillion dollars invested in renewable powerÊglobally last year. "That's a trend that will continue to grow, and it's one that represents a tremendous opportunity for Canada.ÊOne that we cannot ÑÊand will not ÑÊignore,"ÊTrudeauÊsaid to rousing applause from the UN assembly. Trudeau drew further applause from the crowd when he defendedÊdeveloping countries who are facing extraordinary challenges. "They shouldn't be punished for a problem they didn't create, nor should they be deprived of opportunities for clean growth that developed nations are now pursuing." TrudeauÊtold the UN that the Liberal government hasÊcommitted to investingÊ$2.65 billion over the next five yearsÊto help developing countries fight climate change. "We're not making theseÊinvestments simply to be nice,Êalthough I know Can

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday April 23, 2016

Justin Trudeau signs Paris climate treaty at UN

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the Paris agreement on climate change during a ceremony at the United Nations in New York City this morning, giving his word that Canada will harness the power of renewable energy as a way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator - Friday March 4, 2016 Ottawa willing to impose carbon price if impasse drags on The federal government is prepared to impose a national price on carbon if Canada's premiers fail to come to an agreement on their own, CBC News has learned. Putting a price tag on pollution would pit Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government against some provincial premiers who see the move as another blow to an enfeebled economy. Trudeau is meeting with premiers and territorial leaders today in Vancouver. A senior official close to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Liberal government campaigned on environmental change and won a majority. "We feel that we've got a mandate to do it. And we want to do it in co-operation with the provinces," the official said. "But at the end of the day we are going to do it." Federal action isn't imminent, but Ottawa won't allow carbon price talks to drag on indefinitely. "This should be a conversation about how we are going to price carbon, not whether," said the source. Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has been the loudest critic of a carbon tax, saying it will only hammer an already sluggish energy sector. Wall told reporters on Wednesday that he wasn't alone in his position, and that's been backed up in public and private statements by officials from other provinces here in Vancouver. "You're going to hear a lot more about carbon management than carbon pricing," said one premier in explaining the view in their private meetings. Five provinces already have a price on carbon. Penalizing polluters financially is aimed at curbing the greenhouse gases that cause climate change. (Source: CBC News) http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/carbon-price-cap-and-trade-first-ministers-meeting-vancouver-1.3473524 Canada, provinces, Christy Clark, Phillippe Couilliard, Kathleen Wynne, Rachel Notley, Justin Trudeau, Brad Wall, Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde, carbon, tax, environment, climate change

Friday March 4, 2016

“Today, with my signature, I give you our word that Canada’s efforts will not cease,” Trudeau said Friday. “Climate change will test our intelligence, our compassion and our will. But we are equal to that challenge.”

The Canadian government has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 — a goal set by the previous Conservative government.

The Trudeau government has said this objective is a “floor” rather than a “ceiling” for what can be accomplished.

During his opening remarks at the UN ceremony on Friday, Trudeau said the Paris agreement will be tabled in Parliament next month and will be formally ratified later this year.

By Graeme MacKay, Editorial Cartoonist, The Hamilton Spectator - Tuesday December 15, 2015 After Paris climate talks comes the hard part: a global carbon diet The world is about to go on a carbon diet. It won't be easy Ñ or cheap. Nearly 200 countries across the world on Saturday approved a first-of-its-kind universal agreement to wean Earth off fossil fuels and slow global warming, patting themselves on the back for showing such resolve. On Sunday morning, like for many first-day dieters, the reality sets in. The numbers Ñ like calorie limits and hours needed in the gym Ñ are daunting. How daunting? Try more than 7.04 billion tonnes. That's how much carbon dioxide needs to stay in the ground instead of being spewed into the atmosphere for those reductions to happen, even if you take the easier of two goals mentioned in Saturday's deal. To get to the harder goal, it's even larger numbers. In the pact, countries pledged to limit global warming to about another one degree Celsius from now (or 2 C measuring against the pre-industrial average global surface temperature) Ñ and if they can, only half that. Another, more vague, goal is that by sometime in the second half of the century, human-made greenhouse gas emissions won't exceed the amount that nature absorbs. Earth's carbon cycle, which is complex and ever-changing, would have to get back to balance. (Source: CBC News) http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/paris-cop21-climate-deal-fallout-1.3363024 Canada, Carbon, Climate Change, Justin Trudeau, Kathleen Wynne, Rachel Notley, Catherine McKenna, Business, oil, industry, manufacturing, sustainable, development

December 15, 2015

The Liberal leader said the business case for investing in clean energy was clear, with nearly a third of a trillion dollars invested in renewable power globally last year.

“That’s a trend that will continue to grow, and it’s one that represents a tremendous opportunity for Canada. One that we cannot — and will not — ignore,” Trudeau said to rousing applause from the UN assembly.

Trudeau drew further applause from the crowd when he defended developing countries who are facing extraordinary challenges.

“They shouldn’t be punished for a problem they didn’t create, nor should they be deprived of opportunities for clean growth that developed nations are now pursuing.”

Thursday November 5, 2015

November 5, 2015

Trudeau told the UN that the Liberal government has committed to investing $2.65 billion over the next five years to help developing countries fight climate change.

“We’re not making these investments simply to be nice, although I know Canada does have a reputation to uphold in that department,” joked Trudeau.

“We’re making these investments and we’re following through on our commitments because it’s the right thing to do.”

Trudeau urged other countries to follow through with their commitments. (Source: CBC News)

 

Posted to iPolitics

Analysis

A thorough and nicely summarized essay on my cartoon from Carlos Danger Site.

Political Cartoon Assignment Part 2, Matthew Macrae, Section 003, November 15, 2016, Ralph Ashford

Background

There is a lot going on in this cartoon which leaves it up to personal interpretation on what the main issue the cartoon is trying to focus on. The first thing I noticed was the Climate Treaty that Trudeau seems to be holding. It doesn’t directly specify what treaty it is referencing, but it would be a safe bet to assume that the piece of paper is supposed to be representing the Paris Climate Agreement which has had talks going on since December of 2015. The reason this agreement would be relevant is because Canada has recently decided to be ratified to the Paris Agreement, which means that our country is now legally bound to the conditions set out in the treaty.

The cartoon also seems to be referencing the carbon tax and economic regulations that were promised and promoted during election time, but have seemed to be swept under the carpet recently under Trudeau’s time spent in office.

The last major theme that appears in this comic is the man wearing the “action” shirt. This doesn’t reference a certain event or promise, but instead it seems to encapsulate the general attitude that a lot of people recently have of Trudeau not really following through on his promises.  There’s a lot of examples of Trudeau not fulfilling what he said, currently the most prevalent event sparking this recent negativity to Trudeau would be his sudden change of heart in reforming First Past the Post, a voting system where the winning party does not need to attain a majority of the electoral votes to seize power, like was promised during the election. The native community in Canada has also had some growing anger towards the Liberal party, for their abandonment of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and Trudeau’s approval on the construction of a dam on Treaty 8 land. Trudeau’s inaction seems to be recurring and prevalent theme of this political cartoon.

Analysis

The first symbol that really stuck out to me was Trudeau’s face in this comic. Usually he’s portrayed in a similar fashion, with the dopey face, but this artist seems to have put a lot of emphasis on his eyebrows, eye lashes, and lips, giving him a very feminine appearance. Which gives off the image of him being a pretty boy, something that’s usually not looked well towards. In the complete opposite direction, the man in the background looks more like an average Joe, a grizzled working class man who is waiting on Trudeau to fulfill his promises, showing that they are at odds with each other. Trudeau taking a selfie, a common criticism of him, is also present which can give off the idea that he’s self-absorbed and only cares about promoting himself in a positive light. Lighting seems to be an important symbol in this cartoon, with Trudeau having almost a halo like sphere of light around his head while the common man is literally being left in the shadows. The lighting around the common man is bleak and grey, perhaps trying to show off the attitude that a lot of Canadians have towards a future under Trudeau. Touching on Trudeau’s appearance again, he’s wearing a red tie which is no coincidence since red is the colour of the Liberal party of Canada and also is a power colour. The common man is also wearing a hat with a maple leaf, confirming that he’s to be seen as the average Canadian. The equipment rack is holding various tools, but one sticks out the most to me. The broom with the word regulations written on it is perhaps meant to give off the idea that Trudeau is trying to sweep away climate regulations.

 

Course Application

Based off the way the comic is drawn you would naturally assume that the artist was most likely right-wing, but if you look at his other comics he seems to satirize both parties on separate ends of the political spectrum. I think this is interesting because if a seemingly neutral artist is willing to be this harsh to Trudeau it exemplifies the growing conflict that is emerging between the Liberal party and their voter base. A lot of people believe that the Liberals are going against the party’s values, and the values that people assumed Trudeau would have, with actions such as Dam C fueling this new distrust. Trudeau also gives off the image of being an individualist in this comic, only caring for himself and not the common folk he’s sworn to help. I think it’s important to realize this and bring it up in class because there’s a newly emerging sentiment of distrust and anger towards Trudeau that seems to be bubbling and it will be interesting to see where it leads if it continues. If the emerging attitudes toward Trudeau and his government progress it could lead to a power shift with a new party like the NDP or Conservatives being elected in the future, because of the Liberals reluctance to listen to their voters.

References

Cheadle, B. (2016). Canada to ratify Paris climate deal while still working on national plan. Retrieved November 14, 2016, from http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-ratify-paris-climate-deal-1.3766983

 Paris Agreement. (n.d.). Retrieved November 15, 2016, from https://ec.europa.eu/clima/policies/international/negotiations/paris/index_en.htm

Press, J. B. (n.d.). Trudeau announces plan to kill first-past-the-post by the next election. Retrieved November 15, 2016, from http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/canadian-politics/trudeau-announcing-plan-to-kill-first-past-the-post-by-the-next-election

(2016, May 13). Trudeau may be killing his own electoral reform project. Retrieved November 15, 2016, from https://ipolitics.ca/2016/05/13/trudeau-may-be-killing-his-own-electoral-reform-project/

McParland, K. (2016, July 18). Kelly McParland: Trudeau’s first broken promise to First Nations people is a whopper, but won’t be the last. Retrieved November 15, 2016, fromhttp://news.nationalpost.com/full-comment/kelly-mcparland-trudeaus-first-broken-promise-to-natives-is-a-whopper-but-wont-be-the-last

Kurjata, A. (2016, September 23). Justin Trudeau accused of ‘bulldozing Aboriginal rights’ with Site C – British Columbia – CBC News. Retrieved November 15, 2016, from http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/justin-trudeau-accused-of-bulldozing-aboriginal-rights-with-site-c-1.3776792

 Treaty Guide to Treaty No. 8 (1899). (2010, September 15). Retrieved November 15, 2016, from https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca/eng/1100100028805/1100100028807

 MacKay, G. (2016, April 23) The Hamilton Spectator. [Cartoon] Retrieved from: http://mackaycartoons.net/2016/04/22/7899/

Friday April 22, 2016
Friday April 29, 2016
Pinterest0

One Comment

Comments are closed.