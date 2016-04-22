Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday April 23, 2016

Justin Trudeau signs Paris climate treaty at UN

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the Paris agreement on climate change during a ceremony at the United Nations in New York City this morning, giving his word that Canada will harness the power of renewable energy as a way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Today, with my signature, I give you our word that Canada’s efforts will not cease,” Trudeau said Friday. “Climate change will test our intelligence, our compassion and our will. But we are equal to that challenge.”

The Canadian government has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 — a goal set by the previous Conservative government.

The Trudeau government has said this objective is a “floor” rather than a “ceiling” for what can be accomplished.

During his opening remarks at the UN ceremony on Friday, Trudeau said the Paris agreement will be tabled in Parliament next month and will be formally ratified later this year.

The Liberal leader said the business case for investing in clean energy was clear, with nearly a third of a trillion dollars invested in renewable power globally last year.

“That’s a trend that will continue to grow, and it’s one that represents a tremendous opportunity for Canada. One that we cannot — and will not — ignore,” Trudeau said to rousing applause from the UN assembly.

Trudeau drew further applause from the crowd when he defended developing countries who are facing extraordinary challenges.

“They shouldn’t be punished for a problem they didn’t create, nor should they be deprived of opportunities for clean growth that developed nations are now pursuing.”

Trudeau told the UN that the Liberal government has committed to investing $2.65 billion over the next five years to help developing countries fight climate change.

“We’re not making these investments simply to be nice, although I know Canada does have a reputation to uphold in that department,” joked Trudeau.

“We’re making these investments and we’re following through on our commitments because it’s the right thing to do.”

Trudeau urged other countries to follow through with their commitments. (Source: CBC News)

Posted to iPolitics

Analysis

A thorough and nicely summarized essay on my cartoon from Carlos Danger Site.