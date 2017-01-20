Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday January 21, 2017

Music-on-patio plan tabled

City councillors don’t like the sound of a plan to allow musical entertainment on nightclub patios.

A pilot project was tabled Tuesday by the city’s planning committee that would have allowed bar owners to feature ambient music on patios in seven districts in the city, some golf courses and other locations in rural areas.

Councillors decided to deal with the issue at a later date after raising concerns about the potential impact on people who live nearby.

Others said it would be unfair to bar patio owners outside the designated districts on James Street North, Hess Village, the bayfront, Augusta Street, part of Upper James Street and Dundas.

Coun. Brenda Johnson said she had concerns about the plan in rural areas because sound can travel great distances in undeveloped landscapes.

Coun. Jason Farr supported the idea, saying it was consistent with Hamilton’s desire to brand itself as a music city.

The noise level would be kept to 60 decibels, which is the same volume as a discussion at an average planning committee meeting, Farr added. (Source: Hamilton Spectator)