Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday February 10, 2017

Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump to meet Monday in Washington

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in person for the first time on Monday in Washington, D.C., the Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed.

In an email statement, Kate Purchase, Trudeau’s director of communications, said that the leaders “look forward to discussing ‎the unique relationship between Canada and the United States of America and how we can continue to work hard for middle-class Canadians and Americans, together.”

During a visit to Iqaluit on Thursday, Trudeau was asked whether he would raise the controversial U.S. travel ban with Trump, which affects people from seven majority-Muslim countries, as well as all refugees.

“As everyone one in Canada knows, I have two important responsibilities that stand out in the way we engage our neighbours to the south. The first is, of course, to highlight Canadian values and principles and the things that keep our country strong,” he said.

“The second responsibility that I have, which we will very much be engaged in, is creating jobs and opportunity for Canadian citizens through the continued close integration on both sides of the border.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer also confirmed the meeting during his daily briefing Thursday.

“The president looks forward to a constructive conversation and strengthening the deep relationship between the United States and Canada,” he said.

Three of Trudeau’s ministers — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Finance Minister Bill Morneau — have made trips to Washington this week to lay the groundwork for these first face-to-face talks. (Source: CBC News)



