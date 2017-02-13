Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday February 14, 2017

Donald Trump tells Justin Trudeau he wants to make America better for women entrepreneurs

Donald Trump has promised to make the US a better working environment for women entrepreneurs, arguing that women play a “tremendous role” in the US. (Photo Gallery.)

Speaking at a roundtable of women executives, organised by his daughter Ivanka Trump, and sitting opposite Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr Trump praised the “phenomenal” role that women executives played in his business.

“Women, as you know, and I can say that from my past life, I had so many women executives, they were phenomenal, phenomenal, and really helped me, and it was really fantastic,” Mr Trump said.

“They play a tremendously important role, women in our economy.”

“We must ensure our economy is a place where women can work and thrive and I think that’s a place where that is happening much more so. In Europe and Canada it’s happening big league,” he added.

Mr Trudeau said the group needed to think about how to create more “paths to success” for women.

“Whenever I sit down with a woman executive, I know that she has had to overcome significant barriers that exist, and therefore is likely to have greater insight into helping up others, but also the formidable contributor to the success of the business and her economy,” he continued.

“So, I think for me, it’s not just about doing the right thing, it’s about understanding that women in leadership positions is a very powerful leverage for success for business, for communities and for our entire economy.” (Source: The Independent)