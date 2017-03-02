Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday March 3, 2017

Subway defends its chicken after CBC Marketplace report

Subway stands behind its chicken.

The sandwich chain is disputing the findings of a CBC Marketplace investigation into fast food chicken. While most of the samples were found to contain close to 100 per cent chicken DNA, Subway sandwiches contained substantially less than the other chains. Tests showed an average of 53.6 per cent chicken DNA for the oven-roasted chicken and 42.8 per cent for the chicken strips.

The story has garnered worldwide attention, and raised questions about how much chicken should be in a chicken sandwich.

Subway says the report was “absolutely false and misleading,” and demanded it be retracted. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the chain says its sandwiches contain 100 per cent white meat with seasonings, although the ingredient list it provided to CBC News lists soy protein as a component of the company’s chicken.

Marketplace stands by its report and is releasing the Subway test results as well as additional detail about the methodology and investigation. (Continued: CBC News)