Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday May 4, 2017

More rain coming, flooding possible: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says there’s more rain on the way this week and with the ground already wet there could be flooding.

The weather agency issued, on Wednesday morning, a special weather statement for Hamilton and much of Southern Ontario.

It says that with wet weather set to return later in the week and with the ground already saturated, there may be flooding.

Environment Canada says “rain will spread back into Southern Ontario from the southwest Thursday reaching Eastern Ontario by Friday morning.”

The agency expects total rainfall amounts may approach 50 mm in some areas by the weekend.

This comes after an April 20 rainstorm flooded parts of Hamilton — especially Dundas. The city declared it a disaster to unlock thousands in potential compassionate grants for homeowners who suffered water damage. (Source: CBC News)

This comes a week after Hamilton Council almost rejected sending an environmental Assessment on the proposed LRT to Queen’s Park. Councillor Terry Whitehead decided not to vote against the assessment after the Province endorsed extending the line to Eastgate mall. Waterdown councillor Judi Partridge was opposed along with 4 other councillors