This wordpress website, continues to be beset by vulnerabilities and mysterious bugs. It has served as a nice archives and showcase since 2000, but I’m reviewing the relevance of running a website on increasingly antiquated and frustrating platforms in the closing years of the 2010s. In the meantime, you can find my stuff updated instantly here or on my twitter feed. Follow me for updates on social media. My cartoons are uploaded there as soon as the ink is dry.: Twitter Facebook