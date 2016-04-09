Who is MacKay?

Born in 1968, Graeme MacKay grew up in Dundas, Ontario, Canada.

Once he graduated from Parkside High School in Dundas, Graeme attended the University of Ottawa majoring in History and Political Science. There he submitted cartoons to the student newspaper, The Fulcrum, and became the graphics editor.

After a 2 year working tour through Europe and North Africa he returned to Canada in 1994 and submitted cartoons to various newspapers. His work caught the eye of The Hamilton Spectator and in 1997, he was hired as a full-time editorial cartoonist.

Since then, his wit and biting cartoons have graced the pages of his hometown paper.

Besides creating five editorial cartoons per week for the Spectator, Graeme’s work is nationally syndicated through Artizans. Through distribution his cartoons appear across the Internet and in newspapers, big and small, throughout Canada, and occasionally in the United States.

Between 2008 and 2010 Graeme was President of the Association of Canadian Editorial Cartoonists, and hosted its biennial gathering in Hamilton in September, 2010.

Graeme has lived in Hamilton, Ottawa, Toronto and London UK. He now resides in Hamilton, with his wife Wendi, and their daughters, Gillian and Jacqueline.

For answers to a whole bunch of questions pertaining to editorial cartooning Graeme accumulated and posted in early 2008 check out this entry.

Click here for a translation of the above text in Ancient Graemelandian.

[slideshow_deploy id=’2282’]