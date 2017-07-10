Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday July 11, 2017

Giant $300k city hall sign on way

It’s taken a little longer than expected, but the mayor’s plan for a huge eye-catching sign on the forecourt of city hall is finally going before councillors.

Fred Eisenberger says the sign, which will spell “Hamilton” in giant illuminated letters, will cost $250,000 to $300,000 to build and install but taxpayers will pay “zero” for it.

“This is gift from the private sector to the City of Hamilton for Canada 150,” he said.

The design will be unveiled at Thursday’s public works meeting. It’s based on similar letter signs in cities such as Toronto and Amsterdam where they’ve proven popular photographic backdrops for tourists and residents alike.

“I think the design is unique in the sense that it’s stylized, but it’s in that vein. It’s the ‘Hamilton’ name, nothing more dramatic than that. It’s a particular font with lighting capability and variable lighting options.”

Eisenberger says the designer is local but declines to reveal the name until council has seen the report.

He’s also keeping the private donors under wraps until the initiative is approved. The plan is to honour them with name plaques attached to the letters.

Eisenberger revealed he was rounding up private funding for the sign as part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations at the annual Chamber of Commerce mayor’s breakfast in May. (Continued: Hamilton Spectator)

