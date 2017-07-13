Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday July 14, 2017

Julie Payette to become Canada’s Next Governor General

Former astronaut Julie Payette says she is embracing her new role as Canada’s next governor general with humility, love of country and a promise to work for all Canadians.

“I’m here to serve all Canadians of all backgrounds, of all walks of life, whether new or not so new,” she said.

Payette expressed gratitude for having a second chance to serve her country, and said it will be a pleasure to meet and interact with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

“What a great day,” she said during a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said Payette has dedicated her life to discovery, dreaming big and staying focused on the things that matter most.

“These truly Canadian traits, along with her years of public service, make her unquestionably qualified for this high office,” he said.

The 53-year-old Montrealer, who speaks six languages, will become Canada’s 29th governor general.

Payette, who is also an accomplished athlete, pianist and choral singer, will succeed outgoing Gov. Gen. David Johnston.

Trudeau said Payette will make an “extraordinary” governor general who will serve her country with dedication and inclusion and work for the cause of reconciliation with Indigenous people.

As a 12th-generation Canadian, Payette said she embraces the core values of Canada: tolerance, openness and working together. She vowed to serve all Canadians, and as part of that will promote science, technology and the pursuit of knowledge.

As to the required knowledge of constitutional matters, Payette said she will learn on the job with the help of experts. (Source: CBC News)

SaveSave