Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday July 14, 2017

Councillors support fining trespassers at Albion Falls

City councillors want to start fining people who venture beyond new barriers at Albion Falls.

“At present I think because we’re not proactively enforcing the bylaw, people are not taking it seriously,” he told the meeting.

The enforcement blitz is expected to begin after “No Trespassing” signs are put up on newly installed top-of-gorge fencing.

Some of the fencing has already gone up, and the remainder is expected to be installed by the end of this weekend, weather permitting, said parks manager Kara Bunn.

The chain-link fencing, which is expected to cost Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson about $75,000 from his area-rating cash, is one of the new safety measures being implemented since a Toronto photographer lost his footing and plunged to his death at Albion Falls last month.

The city is also installing new “pictorial” signs that use symbols to ensure all visitors understand the risks of walking to the brink of the 20-metre-high gorge as well as ones with maps that show the parking lots, viewing platforms and authorized Red Hill Valley and Bruce Trail side trails.

Thursday’s motion directs Bunn to report back to the committee at the end of the summer season, updating councillors on how many tickets were handed out.

Bunn said she supports enforcement after the “No Trespassing” signs have gone up but that she will have to speak to the city’s bylaw department about exactly what it will look like. (Source: Hamilton Spectator)