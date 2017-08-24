Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday August 25, 2017

Concept Designs unveiled for Pier 8 Promenade Park?

The City of Hamilton has released the six shortlisted designs for the Pier 8 Promenade Park. The public will be able to comment on the proposals after an official unveiling is held Thursday afternoon.

The concepts, part of a contest to design the park, will be assessed by a volunteer jury that will select the winning project based on “design excellence, innovation, response to the vision and goals for the park, and community opinions.”

The six design concepts are found here.

The winning project will be announced in late September. The jury decision-making process will be explained in a report after the winner is announced.

The park is part of the Pier 7 and 8 Urban Design Study, with the competition being funded by a $185,000 donation from the Patrick J. McNally Charitable Foundation. (Source: Hamilton Spectator)