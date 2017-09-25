Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday September 26, 2017

Donna Skelly seeks Conservative nomination

Ending months of speculation, Coun. Donna Skelly says she is seeking the Conservative nomination for the new provincial riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.

“It’s been a tough decision. I love what I do, and I’m really proud of what I’ve done so far on council,” Skelly said.

“The truth is I think I can do more for the entire city at the provincial level.”

Skelly, who was elected to Hamilton council in a March, 2016, byelection, says she submitted her nomination paperwork and was interviewed by PC officials last week.

“At this point, I haven’t been approved as a candidate yet.”

It’s widely believed the party has been courting the high-profile former CHCH TV broadcaster with the intention of either acclaiming or appointing her.

PC riding association president John Demik could not be reached. But would-be candidates Nick Lauwers and Dan Sadler have previously said the party told them it would not back their bids, strongly suggesting there was a preferred choice in the wings.

“I am not being appointed, I can tell you that,” Skelly said, adding she has no idea how many nominees the party might approve.

Skelly notes that the waning popularity of the Liberal government means a lot of people want to run for the Conservatives.

If Skelly doesn’t have to face an open nomination contest, she’ll definitely be squaring off against fellow Coun. Judi Partridge in the June 2018 election.

Partridge was recently acclaimed the Liberal candidate for the same riding.

Skelly represents Ward 7 on the central Mountain. Partridge represents east Flamborough’s Ward 15.

Both reside within their wards and the boundaries of Flamborough-Glanbrook, a sprawling riding encompassing part of Hamilton south of Rymal Road, some of the Mountain brow, parts of Ancaster, all Waterdown, Carlisle, Glanbrook, Binbrook and upper Stoney Creek.

Skelly says the media might have fun reporting on the battle between the two councillors but she and Partridge get along “really well” and will conduct themselves professionally.

“It will be a healthy competition, put it that way.” (Source: Hamilton Spectator)

