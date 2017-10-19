Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday October 20, 2017

‘Dear Jeff…’: Trudeau sends personal pitch to Amazon CEO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a personal pitch to Amazon to open its second headquarters north of the border, marketing Canada’s cities as “progressive, confident and natural homes” for the company.

The deadline to submit bids to Amazon ended Wednesday at midnight, and Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary are all expected to be in on the scramble, among many others.

In a two-page letter dated Oct. 13 that starts “Dear Jeff,” Trudeau gives Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos the full sales pitch on Canada — though diligently avoids tipping his hand toward one city or another.

The letter puts a heavy emphasis on Canada as an open, tolerant and multicultural society, before going on to promote the business climate and educated workforce.

“As the first country in the world to adopt a policy of multiculturalism, we have shown time and time again that a country can be stronger not in spite of its differences, but because of them,” it says.

“Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Canada has made its decision and our cities have become windows to the world.”

The letter specifically mentions Canada’s efforts to attract skilled immigrants — a noted contrast to the immigration restrictions U.S. President Donald Trump has put in place that have prompted protests from American tech leaders. (Source: National Post)

