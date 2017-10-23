Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday October 24, 2017

Jagmeet Singh vows to help Horwath topple Wynne

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath can count on some major campaign help from her party’s brightest star.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will do all he can to ensure Horwath replaces Liberal Kathleen Wynne as Ontario premier after the June 7 election.

“I’ve committed to supporting the provincial party. I have a personal reason: these are my colleagues, my friends. I also have a vested interest in the benefit of the province and of the country,” Singh said Monday at Queen’s Park where he bade farewell to his former NDP caucus colleagues.

“It’s absolutely clear that the province will be better off with Andrea Horwath as premier and the country will be better off with the New Democratic values of putting people first, of standing up for issues that matter to the lives of people,” he said.

Singh, who resigned as Bramalea-Gore-Malton MPP on Friday, three weeks after winning the federal NDP leadership, said it’s “very special” to be at Queen’s Park.

“This is where my political career began and I’m really honoured to be back here as leader of the federal party,” he said.

“Andrea’s been my mentor. She appointed me deputy leader.”

Horwath expressed delight that Singh will help her party next spring. (Source: Toronto Star)

