The Novemburger

Illustration by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday November 3, 2017

Today’s illustration featured on the front of the Saturday Hamilton Spectator:

Is it a thick patty? Dill pickles? Something crunchy? A secret sauce?

Hamilton’s most delicious fundraiser is proof that a good burger takes many forms.

Novemburger, the annual fundraiser for the United Way, kicks off this week. Seventy-five restaurants around Hamilton and Burlington will offer unique and delicious entries throughout the month, with $1 per burger going to the United Way of Hamilton and Burlington.

Diners can vote for their favourites at novemburger.ca. Two winners will be announced, for most Novemburgers sold, and Novemburger of the Year.

In celebration of Novemburger, we asked three participating restaurants to share their secret to a good burger. (Continued: Hamilton Spectator)

SaveSave

SaveSave