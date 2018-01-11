Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday January 12, 2018

Canada preparing for possibility Trump will pull out of NAFTA: sources

The Canadian government is actively preparing for the possibility U.S. President Donald Trump could soon signal his intent to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement, Liberal government sources told CBC News.

Despite those preparations for a possible pullout, Canada will stay at the negotiation table even if Trump makes that call, those sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Canada is still optimistic there could still be some sort of positive resolution to these fractious trade talks, the sources said, and will continue to pursue its aggressive outreach plans in the U.S., which include meetings with U.S. state governors and lawmakers in Washington.

The next round of NAFTA talks — the sixth so far — will be held in Montreal from Jan. 23 to 28.

Reuters reported earlier Wednesday that Canada is “increasingly convinced” Trump will abandon renegotiation talks and announce he is initiating the withdrawal process. A party’s withdrawal takes effect six months after it provides written notice to the other member countries.

In response to the Reuters story, the White House said “there has been no change in the President’s position on NAFTA,” which offered little clarity as Trump has routinely threatened to walk away if he cannot extract concessions from the other two trade partners. (Source: CBC)