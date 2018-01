Thursday January 25, 2018

Patrick Brown resigned early this morning as Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party leader after allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct from two women. With just months to go before a provincial election, the PC party has been left in disarray, and political prospects for all 3 parties in Ontario turn upside-down. Below is the complete cartoon chronology of the now former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario:

May 13, 2015 September 15, 2015 March 8, 2016 August 31, 2016 February 24, 2017 March 10, 2017 April 29, 2017 June 15, 2017 August 23, 2017 September 21, 2017 November 28, 2017 January 19, 2018

SaveSave