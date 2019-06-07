Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday May 31, 2019

Pence tells Canada he’s ‘proud’ to oppose abortion

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said the two men had a “cordial conversation” about abortion laws in the US despite their difference of views.

Mr Trudeau has said he is concerned about the “backsliding” of women’s rights south of the border.

The PM and the VP also discussed issues related to trade and China.

In the US, the contentious issue of abortion has been front-and-centre this year as nearly a dozen states have moved to pass new, stricter laws on abortion.

Critics have pointed at what they see as an orchestrated challenge to a decades-old US Supreme Court ruling that protected a woman’s right to choose an abortion.

Mr Pence is known for his staunch opposition to abortion.

Mr Trudeau, on the other hand, is outspoken in support of reproductive rights.

The two were able to diplomatically sidestep any tensions when asked about that discussion by reporters on Thursday.

Mr Pence said the Trump administration “will always stand for the right to life”.

“But those are debates within the United States and I know that Canada will deal with those issues in a manner that the people of Canada have determined most appropriate.”

Amid the political firestorm over state-level anti-abortion bills in the US, in Canada the Liberals have been pressuring their Conservative rivals over their stance on the issue in the run-up to the general election.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer – who has supported pro-life legislation in the past – has vowed that if he were to form government he would not reopen the debate. (BBC)

Spec cartoon could put NAFTA at risk

RE: Hamilton Spectator Editorial cartoon, May 31

This cartoon is offensive, rude, and crude. It is an underhanded way of persecuting a man, the vice-president of the USA, a Christian, for his faith.

As a nation we are trying to build a relationship, a friendship with the USA and you find this mean and vindictive way of putting people down.

I hope that President Trump will not have second thoughts about having a NAFTA treaty with Canada. He is the most pro-life president ever and this kind of sarcasm does not build a nation or friendly relationships.

Did you consider Mr. Pence’s faith or feelings? Yes, we Christians tend to be pro-life, because God created us. I know God loves you too and He has given you have a talent but sometimes you misuse it.

Peter and Eline Homan, Hamilton