Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday January 9, 2020

2020’s Horrible First Week

Students, professors, newlyweds, friends and family members died in Wednesday’s crash of a Ukraine International Airlines flight travelling from Tehran to Kyiv.

The disaster that killed 176 people, including at least 63 Canadians, reverberated around the world and across Canada, with vigils taking place in cities with significant Iranian-Canadian communities last night.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a total of 138 people missed a connecting flight from Kyiv that landed in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, suggesting there may be more Canadians killed in the crash.

As a nation continues to grieve, attention will inevitably shift to how exactly the Boeing 737-800 commercial jet crashed just minutes after taking off. (iPolitics)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was “standing down” after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general. (Reuters)

Two thirds of Puerto Ricans remained without power and nearly a quarter lacked drinking water on Wednesday after earthquakes battered the Caribbean island, including the most powerful to strike the U.S. territory in 102 years. (Reuters)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was corrected by locals on Kangaroo Island on Wednesday after telling them he was thankful nobody died.

Morrison told a group of residents of the fire-ravaged island: “Well thankfully, we’ve had no loss of life”.

“Two,” one person responded. “We’ve had two.”

Looking to another person for confirmation, he quickly backtracked, claiming he meant first responders, not locals.

“Two. Yes, two, that’s quite right,” he said. “I was thinking about firefighters firstly.” (website 10 Daily)