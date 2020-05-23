Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday May 16, 2020

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reveals his ‘famous’ cherry cheesecake recipe

Ontario Premier Doug Ford got his hand mixer out, put on some bright blue gloves and revealed his “famous” cherry cheesecake recipe in a video released on Friday morning.

“If I wasn’t premier, I’d open up a cheesecake factory,” the premier says at one point in the two-and-a-half-minute-long video dubbed “Cooking with Doug.”

Ford said he learned the recipe “years ago” from his mother, who learned it from her sister.

“When I was 10 years old I just had it kind of memorized,” he said with all of the ingredients laid out in front of him on a kitchen counter.

While making the recipe on camera wearing a “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, the premier says this is one of many “fun things you can do while you keep yourself isolated” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Stay safe, stay healthy,” he added.

The release of the premier’s “famous cheesecake recipe” comes after he boasted about it on Twitter and even during an official COVID-19 news conference held at Queen’s Park earlier in the week.

“I make the best cherry cheesecake ever,” he told reporters on Monday. “I do it from scratch. No recipe, I got it down pat.”

“You can tell I’ve eaten one too many cheesecakes. That’s my problem.”

Ford released a trailer for the recipe on Thursday night before publishing the full video the next morning.

The full video ends by the premier saying, “I haven’t had one of these in years. I haven’t made one in years, but I got to tell you I haven’t lost the touch.” (CTV)