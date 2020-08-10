Prime Ministers, Presidents and Monarchs

(Graeme is currently enjoying a Summertime respite from his usual duties drawing editorial cartoons. In the meantime, please enjoy this illustration highlight of things on offer for purchase through his Redbubble online shop. Graeme’s daily satire returns on September 1, 2020.)

Political power is something I’ve always held a great interest in observing. Whether it’s hereditary, oligarchy, or democracy, to view how the cream rises to the top is a very fascinating thing indeed.

I grew up in Canada, and when I was young and well aware that we had a Prime Minister and a Queen representing the highest offices in the nation, it was what I saw south of the border that I realized the power and influence of Presidents went global in significance. From the chronologies of humble beginnings, the pursuits of power, the victories, the challenges, the familiar trappings of office, the mystiques, and the legacies defining a period of time on this planet’s history, it made me dream of being the President of the United States.

I embarked on learning about the Presidents, courtesy of my family’s World Book Encyclopedia, which had wonderful profiles of every one of them complete with full page portraits. It was my introduction to the familiar placemat style of chart showing each U.S. President, which I recall spanned from George Washington to James E. Carter. Every night before dinner I’d flip through pages, and commit all their names to memory.

Alas, not being American made me unqualified to ever hold that position. So, I looked closer to home and studied Canada’s Prime Ministers. That naturally led to an interest in history, and politics, which paved the way to university life in the nation’s capital, and finally, editorial cartooning.

In 2014, I embarked on an experiment to cater to a niche audience interested in Canadian Prime Ministers. Fortunately, I live in a young country with half the number of leaders compared to the United States. My depictions have seen some nice sales, with my most popular drawing being the rather obscure and short lived in-between Prime Minister, Sir Charles Tupper. Perhaps people are enamoured by his impressive sideburn chops. Happily, the PM’s success motivated me on to a more ambitious pursuit of leaders.

My drawings of Presidents presented on Redbubble have seen a nice number of sales since posting them back in 2015. Quite interesting is that based on sales, the earlier Presidents enjoy greater popularity than the newer ones. George Washington, John Quincy Adams and Theodore Roosevelt are among the most popular. Oddly, the President whose caricature has garnered the most sales is Lyndon Johnson. Out the blue I’ll see an order made for a child’s sized t-shirt with a full bodied caricature of, say, Chester A. Arthur, and wonder what the story is behind that sort of purchase.



My latest series is the Kings and Queens of England. Another fascination I have for the history that the monarchy is steeped in.

Of course the study of history can not be so without the review and re-assessment of how narratives are interpreted. Statues are getting pulled down on past leaders because the bronze cast honour bestowed upon them are based on long ago adoration among long dead elites, whose decisions and actions are offensive to modern day sensibilities. I am one who’ll argue our ancestors and their leaders had thoughts and outlooks antithetical to our own, but it’s important to recognize that the personalities and events of history will always have wide ranging interpretations. They’ll change with every generation with broader cross sections of cultures increasingly deliberating on legacies from the past. Likewise, it’s easy to presume that beliefs and norms of the current voxpopuli will be antithetical to those of future generations.

So with that, embrace the display of our past historical figures, and promote the idea that we can’t understand the present unless we know what happened in our past.