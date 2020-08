Bill Morneau resigned his seat in Parliament. He announced he’s seeking a bid to become secretary general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. The real reason he’s quitting is due to becoming mired in the WE scandal after accepting and forgetting about travel gifts from the charity. He’s been Finance Minister since 2015 and has offered much fodder for editorial cartoons.

