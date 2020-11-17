Sock it to ’em

Dazzling Socks of Canadian Prime Ministers
Above: Robert Borden, William Lyon Mackenzie King, John A. Macdonald
Above: Canada’s Prime Ministers, Pierre Trudeau, The Trudeaus: father & son
Above: Brian Mulroney, Macdonald and Laurier, Stephen Harper
Canadian Rebels and Fighters
Above: Emily Stowe, Nellie McClung, Louis Riel
Above: Rene Levesque, William Lyon MacKenzie, Young Doug Ford
Many many more Prime Minister & Rebel socks at Redbubble
Presidential Socks
Above: Presidents – Republicans, Democratic, and Mixed
Above: Abraham Lincoln, Founding Fathers, Theodore Roosevelt
Many Many more socks of Presidents of the United States at Redbubble
Monarchy Socks
Above: British Kings and Queens of all eras
Elizabeth II, George IV, House of Windsor
Many many more Monarchy socks at Redbubble
…And many more socks of personalities from the past