Sock it to ’em

Dazzling Socks of Canadian Prime Ministers

Above: Robert Borden, William Lyon Mackenzie King, John A. Macdonald

Above: Canada’s Prime Ministers, Pierre Trudeau, The Trudeaus: father & son

Above: Brian Mulroney, Macdonald and Laurier, Stephen Harper

Canadian Rebels and Fighters

Above: Emily Stowe, Nellie McClung, Louis Riel

Above: Rene Levesque, William Lyon MacKenzie, Young Doug Ford

Many many more Prime Minister & Rebel socks at Redbubble

Presidential Socks

Above: Presidents – Republicans, Democratic, and Mixed

Above: Abraham Lincoln, Founding Fathers, Theodore Roosevelt

Many Many more socks of Presidents of the United States at Redbubble

Monarchy Socks

Above: British Kings and Queens of all eras

Elizabeth II, George IV, House of Windsor

Many many more Monarchy socks at Redbubble

…And many more socks of personalities from the past