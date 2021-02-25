Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday February 18, 2021

Doug Ford facing online backlash after visiting Hazel McCallion on her birthday

Premier Doug Ford is facing some online backlash for going against his own message of asking people to stay home on Family Day.

Ford visited former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion as she celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend.

Photos of Ford’s visit appeared on social media.

One person writing on Twitter, “Ford’s never-ending hypocrisy is infuriating.”

Another tweeting, “so what does the stay at home order mean and who does it apply to?”

Most of the province remained under a stay-at-home order over the weekend with 27 health units lifting the order as of Tuesday.

The order states every person shall stay in their residence unless leaving is necessary for a permitted purpose, which includes but is not limited to:

• working or volunteering (if cannot be done from home)

• attending school

• obtaining child care

• obtaining food, beverages and personal care items

• obtaining financial, government, social or health care services

• necessary maintenance for household or business

• exercise for oneself or one’s animal

• obtaining food or necessary goods/services necessary for the health/safety of an animal

• to support or provide assistance to someone that requires it

• attending a gathering for a funeral, wedding or religious services permitted under the Reopening Act

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay Parry Sound are set to remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.

This isn’t the first time Ford has faced criticism for failing to follow his own advice.

Last April, after telling people not to visit their cottages during the first wave of the pandemic, the premier’s office confirmed that Ford went to his family cottage on Easter Sunday.

In September, Ford called on police to crack down on large gatherings, as he faced some criticism for attending an MPP’s wedding. (CityNews)