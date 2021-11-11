Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday November 10, 2021

Boris Johnson appeals to delegates to ‘get on and do it’ as COP26 climate talks stall

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on leaders and delegates to just “get on and do it” as the COP26 climate talks appear to have stalled.

A draft of a summit agreement was published on Wednesday by the COP26 presidency. It includes language that says the world should be aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and acknowledges the role of fossil fuels in the climate crisis, a first for the annual Conference of the Parties on climate.

If the draft is agreed in current form, it could pave the way for deeper emissions cuts by the end of next year.

But details of opposition by Saudi Arabia, among other fossil fuel producing nations, have emerged and appear to be a major hurdle in progressing.

“Now is the time for everyone to come together and show the determination needed to power on past the blockages,” Johnson said in a press conference Wednesday, acknowledging that there were still gaps between what different nations want in the final text.

The document is not final and COP26 delegates from nearly 200 countries will now negotiate the details over the next few days. Consensus from all nations is required.

Typically draft COP agreements are watered down in the final text, but there is also a chance that some elements could be strengthened, depending on how wrangling between countries pans out.

Here’s what’s in the draft: (Continued: CNN)