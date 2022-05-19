RIP Jason Kenney political career (for now)

Editorial cartoonists lost another subject last night when forever politician Jason Kenney announced he was stepping down from politics. A ballot review gave the United Conservative Party leader, and Alberta Premier, a barely passable grade of 51.4%. Kenney joins a list of conservative leaders who’ve been shown the door by party members, including Ralph Klein, Ed Stelmach, and Alison Redford. Kenney’s short reign as Premier was preceded by a long career on the Federal level as a Calgary MP beginning in 1997, and cabinet minister in the Stephen Harper government. He has been an outspoken, and often bombastic voice on Canada’s political right for decades. His future in politics remains uncertain.

Jason Kenney Cartoon Gallery

July 16, 2009
July 16, 2009
July 11, 2012
July 11, 2012
May 15, 2013
May 15, 2013
2015-06-12
2015-06-12
October 16, 2015
October 16, 2015
May 31, 2016
May 31, 2016
October 6, 2018
October 6, 2018
April 17, 2019
April 17, 2019
April 20, 2019
April 20, 2019
May 3, 2019
May 3, 2019
May 14, 2019
May 14, 2019
October 4, 2019
October 4, 2019
October 25, 2019
October 25, 2019
November 21, 2019
November 21, 2019
December 10, 2019
December 10, 2019
January 26, 2021
January 26, 2021
May 5, 2021
May 5, 2021
September 18, 2021
September 18, 2021
October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021
November 16, 2021
November 16, 2021