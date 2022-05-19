RIP Jason Kenney political career (for now)

Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial cartoonists lost another subject last night when forever politician Jason Kenney announced he was stepping down from politics. A ballot review gave the United Conservative Party leader, and Alberta Premier, a barely passable grade of 51.4%. Kenney joins a list of conservative leaders who’ve been shown the door by party members, including Ralph Klein, Ed Stelmach, and Alison Redford. Kenney’s short reign as Premier was preceded by a long career on the Federal level as a Calgary MP beginning in 1997, and cabinet minister in the Stephen Harper government. He has been an outspoken, and often bombastic voice on Canada’s political right for decades. His future in politics remains uncertain.

Jason Kenney Cartoon Gallery