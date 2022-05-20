Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday May 20, 2022

Don’t look now, but conservatives are developing a culture of cancelling their own

Jason Kenney was ousted by the Alberta United Conservative Party he created. Ed Fast was pushed out of his post as federal Conservative finance critic for suggesting it might hurt Canada’s financial credibility if political leaders such as Pierre Poilievre attack the independence of the Bank of Canada by promising to fire the Governor. That came a few months after Erin O’Toole was dumped as leader.

It sure seems like conservatives in Canada are turning their parties into meat grinders that are churning their own into pieces.

Oh, there are always reasons, from Mr. Kenney’s haughty disconnect to Mr. Fast’s daring to criticize a leadership contender to Mr. O’Toole’s identity flip-flops.

But while there have always been squabbles inside the conservative tent, more people are being cast out of it now – and more quickly. Say, what do you call a political culture where people keep getting cancelled?

Of course, politics is a rough business, and democracy requires turfing leaders from time to time. But there are clearly a significant number of folks in the Tory village these days keen to gather with figurative pitchforks and torches and chase people out.

You’d think the Liberals would be their targets, but often these days, they’re fighting their own.

For some the targets are figures deemed not conservative enough, such as Mr. O’Toole and now, surprisingly, Mr. Kenney, who was a rock-ribbed Conservative in Stephen Harper’s federal government.

But that’s not the nub. There’s a desire to rip out the pandemic and everything to do with it, especially authority figures. Not just to cancel restrictions, but cancel the people who made them in 2020 or whenever, institutions that were involved and authorities in general. Fire governments that were involved and opposition politicians who didn’t scream. That has extended beyond public health and vaccine mandates to inflation and broad mistrust. Fire everyone.

A short time ago, most of the people drummed out of Tory circles were individuals deemed too extreme for a mainstream party, including, more recently, anti-vaxxers and opponents of public-health restrictions.

Mr. O’Toole booted former MP Derek Sloan from caucus because he didn’t want to answer for Mr. Sloan’s social conservative views in an election campaign. Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford kicked out four MPPs over vaccine rules or their opposition to COVID-19 rules – and though Mr. Ford is surviving fine, two are now running against him for fringe parties in the provincial election and one, Roman Baber, is running for the federal Conservative leadership.

It’s the pandemic authorities, and sometimes just authorities, who are facing ostracization now.

Mr. Kenney had other problems, but he was obviously unable to bridge the responsibilities of pandemic governance with the chunk of his base who hated the restrictions, or in some cases, didn’t believe the pandemic was real – folks he referred to as “kooky people generally” in leaked comments to party staff. Erin O’Toole was flattened by the Freedom Convoy when he didn’t get on board. (The Globe & Mail)