Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday June 29, 2022

What are they thinking?

In the days leading up to Canada Day, the same people who brought you the trucker convoy that occupied Ottawa are pledging to return on Friday, over the weekend and on weekends during the summer.

So, of course, 24 members of the Conservative party caucus agree to meet with the convoy organizers in a government building secured by those MPs for a friendly little gathering. Just to make them feel welcome no doubt. What on earth are they thinking?

This, at the same time as the man who will almost certainly be the next Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, still hasn’t commented publicly about the decision overturning Roe v. Wade in the U.S.

Poilievre has something to say about just about everything else, but not on one of the most important legal decisions in a half century? This, from a party that insists it will not reopen the abortion question in Canada, even though one of the leadership candidates is staunchly anti-abortion and socially conservative? She, who almost certainly cannot win the leadership, will be in a position to throw her support behind the man most likely to win — the aforementioned P.P.? Could his silence be linked to needing that social conservative support? What on earth is he thinking? (Hamilton Spectator Editorial)