Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday July 13, 2022

Ousted Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown undecided about second Brampton mayoral run

A spokesman for Patrick Brown says the disqualified Conservative leadership candidate won’t make any decisions about running for re-election as mayor of Brampton, Ontario until he has time to talk to family and friends.

Brown entered the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada without resigning his job as Brampton’s mayor.

He previously said he would consider running again in October’s municipal election if he thought he couldn’t win the federal race, and he has until August 19th to register as a mayoral candidate.

Brown’s position in the federal race changed last week when the party’s leadership election organizing committee voted to boot him from the contest over an allegation that he breached federal financing laws. (CP24)

