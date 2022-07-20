Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday July 20, 2022

Justin Trudeau’s New Do the Talk of the Town

Justin Trudeau was in Toronto this weekend and everybody was talking about his new haircut.

The prime minister was in Scarborough to visit Junior Carnival and attended a church service at Malvern Methodist on Saturday — but these events were hardly newsmakers.

Instead of his usual flowing locks, Trudeau was sporting a short cropped hairdo, which quickly became the talk of the town.

Why the fixation on his hair remains a thing is unknown, but for some reason it stirred up lots of reaction.

Does it make our nation’s leader look younger? Older? Stressed? Just plain silly? Head on over to social media and you’ll see what the consensus is.

Some were quick to point out Trudeau’s resemblance to Jim Carrey’s iconic role in Dumb and Dumber while others said it more of a robotic look like Mark Zuckerberg.

Maybe the overflowing reaction was because Canadians will miss witnessing his iconic hair flip or watching Trudeau run his hands through his ever flowing tresses.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau’s follicles have made news (and probably won’t be the last.) Ever since his first election in 2015, people have been downright obsessed with his ‘dos. (blogTO)