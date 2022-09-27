Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday September 26, 2022

Border vaccine rules, mandatory use of ArriveCAN, mask mandates on planes and trains to end on Oct. 1

The federal government says it’s dropping all COVID-19 measures at borders on Saturday, meaning travellers will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination when entering Canada or wear masks on planes and trains.

As of Oct. 1, all travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to:

•Submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

•Provide proof of vaccination;

•Undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

•Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

•Monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada;

•Undergo health checks for travel on air and rail;

•Or wear masks on planes and trains.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday’s decision is not a sign Canada is out of the pandemic, but said the government’s data showed the importation of new variants was no longer having an effect on the evolution of the virus in country.

The measures also apply to cruise ships so passengers will no longer be required to take pre-board tests, be vaccinated or use ArriveCAN. The government said guidelines will remain in place to protect passengers and crew, keeping in step with the United States.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was quick to claim the decision as a victory.

“After constant pressure from Conservatives [and] people across Canada, Trudeau Liberals finally back down on the disastrous ArriveCAN app, unscientific vaccine mandates and forced mask-wearing,” he tweeted Monday.

“None of the science changes October 1 but because of you, Trudeau has to. Let’s keep it up.” (CBC)