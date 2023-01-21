Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday January 21, 2023

Ontario is Hiring

Buried in the mountain of news and commentary this week around the province’s decision to allow more private sector health service delivery was another announcement by Doug Ford.

He said the province will make regulatory changes to ensure health-care workers from other provinces can overcome any bureaucratic or governance hurdles that might slow down their working in Ontario.

That makes sense, as far as it goes. There is no sound reason for different rules from one province to the next. Anything that reduces interprovincial inequity makes sense. But beyond that, this is more smoke and mirrors than meaningful improvement.

Is there a horde of medical workers — especially nurses — dissatisfied with their jobs in other provinces, yearning for Ontario? A province that has a law capping nursing salary increases at one per cent when inflation is more than six per cent? Where a court has found that law unconstitutional but the government is appealing the court’s ruling? Where other front-line jobs like police and fire are exempt from the same cap?

The health-care worker shortage is national, and even international. Any meaningful steps addressing it are welcome, but this is largely window dressing. (The Hamilton Spectator Editorial)