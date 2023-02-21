Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday February 21, 2022

Netflix Canada is cracking down on password sharing

Gone are the days where one Netflix account could be shared amongst people who don’t share the same roof.

Netflix Canada began informing users earlier this month via email stating their accounts would be limited to users they lived with. This comes as the streaming service reports declining revenue, and as Netflix seeks to grow subscribers after years of relying on password sharing to build word-of-mouth for its TV series and films.

“Got home and was kicked off the family Netflix,” one user tweeted Thursday morning about the crackdown.

“Have to cancel my Netflix because they gave me 10 days notice to sign into my primary location and I am away right now,” tweeted another. “Whose idea was this?”

Of course, it was the streaming giant’s idea, and one it says was prompted by its exploration of how to address the issue of password sharing that impacts the “ability to invest in great new TV and films.

”But it’s not going over well some with subscribers, who also fear competing streaming services will follow suit and lock their loved ones out of their accounts.”

Netflix says more than 100 million households share accounts, and began “exploring different approaches” to address the issue in Latin America over the last year.

In the coming months, Netflix users in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain will be reminded “a Netflix account is intended for one household” and members will have to set a primary location.

Under the rules, premium and standard account holders can “buy an extra member slot” for $7.99 per month each.

For that price, premium high-definition 4K subscribers — who pay $20.99 per month — can add up to two members who don’t live in their household.

Standard subscribers, who pay $16.49 per month, can add one additional member for the same additional monthly fee.

Basic plans, which cost $9.99, and ad-supported plans, which cost $5.99, will not be able to add more members. (Toronto Star)