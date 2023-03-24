Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday March 24, 2023

Trudeau’s China Scandal Turns Liberals Into Circus Act

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the circus of Canadian politics! Under the big top, we have quite the spectacle with Justin Trudeau trying to tame the wild accusations of Chinese interference in the federal elections. Katie Telford is high-wiring her way out of questioning, while Jagmeet Singh is performing impressive feats on his unicycle. Watch Han Dong as he’s blown out of a cannon, stepping down from the governing Liberal Party over allegations of involvement in Chinese political interference.

Trudeau, however, seems to have forgotten the age-old advice of stopping digging when in a hole. The uproar over Chinese interference allegations in the federal elections in 2019 and 2021 is taking centre stage. Trudeau’s attempts to dismiss or lash out at his critics have not gone unnoticed, and his government’s refusal to allow a public inquiry is only adding fuel to the fire.

David Johnston, the appointed ringmaster, is not calming the chaos either, as he’s been panned by many for his close relationship to Trudeau. The NDP, the Bloc Québécois, and the Conservatives all want an inquiry, and polls this week show the gap between Liberals and Conservatives is negligible.

But wait, who’s that entering the tent? It’s none other than the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who’s come to see the show! With a message for Canada to ramp up air defence and a goal of charting a path forward in the response to Haiti, he’s brought some surprise to the circus.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the Biggest Show on…er… for China. (AI)

From sketch to finish, see the current way Graeme completes an editorial cartoon using an iPencil, the Procreate app, and a couple of cheats on an iPad Pro