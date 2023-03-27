Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday March 28, 2023

Freeland Promises Affordable Life for Canadians with Budget 2023, But Taxes and Spending Raise Doubts

Oh joy, it’s that time of year again: Budget season. On March 28, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to release the government’s plan to make life more affordable. But don’t get too excited, middle-class Canadians, because just four days later, taxes will be hiked. And it’s not just one tax increase – it’s several. Federal alcohol taxes are going up by 6.3%, adding to the already exorbitant taxes Canadians pay for their brews. Carbon taxes are also increasing, with the average household facing a bill of between $402 and $847 after rebates. And that’s not all. Payroll taxes will cost those making $66,600 or more an extra $305 this year. Feeling more affordable yet?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may tout his government’s $10-a-day childcare, GST rebate, dental care, and housing benefit, but let’s not forget that it’s all being paid for with borrowed money. And with the debt reaching $1.2 trillion and interest charges totaling $35 billion annually, Trudeau’s borrowing is only delaying the bill to taxpayers. So much for making life more affordable.

The government could show some spending restraint and make life more affordable for Canadians, but don’t hold your breath. Freeland already overspent by $20 billion in just seven months last year. And while there will be some measures aimed at helping Canadians, like an extended GST tax credit and a higher ceiling for withdrawing money from education savings plans, it’s not enough to outweigh the tax increases and borrowing.

Perhaps if the government took a more balanced approach to spending and taxation, Canadians could actually feel some relief from the pressure on their wallets. But until then, it seems like we’ll just have to get used to being overtaxed and overburdened. Cheers to that! (AI)

From sketch to finish, see the current way Graeme completes an editorial cartoon using an iPencil, the Procreate app, and a couple of cheats on an iPad Pro. If you’re creative, give editorial cartooning a try.