Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday March 29, 2023

Canada’s Refugee Policy Takes a Hit: The Impact of Biden-Trudeau Border Deal and OHIP Cuts

Canada has been praised for its openness policy to refugees and asylum seekers in the past, but recent developments suggest this may no longer be the case. The recent border deal between Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will see Canada officially accept 15,000 asylum-seekers from the Western hemisphere while also giving Canada the right to send back migrants who attempt to enter the country through unofficial crossings. Migrants were reportedly stunned by the new deal, which took effect immediately without notice. Migration advocates and experts warn that the amendment will drive asylum-seekers underground and could lead to increased deaths. Meanwhile, the Ford government in Ontario has ended OHIP health care coverage for undocumented migrants, making it more difficult for them to access healthcare. Critics say the changes are part of a trend of rich countries trying to ensure asylum-seekers never get to their borders. However, Christopher Sands, director of the Canada Institute at the Wilson Center, says there’s a sound political logic to the deal. It will alleviate pressure on the US border with its acceptance of 15,000 asylum-seekers while closing unofficial crossings, which may play well for the Liberals and the Democrats with their voters. (AI)

