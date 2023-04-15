Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday April 15, 2023

Poilievre’s Label Lunacy

Pierre Poilievre, aka “Skippy” in Conservative circles, recently caused a stir on Twitter with his demand to Twitter’s Elon Musk to label CBC as a “Conservative news hater.” Poilievre, notorious for his gun-loving persona and tendency to flip-flop on issues, sent a letter insisting on the label, drawing comparisons between the public broadcaster and Russia’s Sputnik TV. However, CBC brushed off Poilievre’s antics, asserting its editorial independence protected by law, despite his reputation as an “angry man.”

The demand by Poilievre, also dubbed the “Gun Nut” by some, left many scratching their heads, with advocacy groups like FRIENDS slamming his irresponsible tactics. Poilievre, a vocal critic of public broadcasting, has a history of bashing government-funded media, but his latest Twitter tantrum has taken things to a whole new level of absurdity.

Opinion: Why CBC isn’t the enemy — no matter what Pierre Poilievre and Elon Musk may think

The brouhaha over the “Conservative news hater” label has sparked a hilarious debate over the use of labels and terminologies. Twitter’s recent change from “state-affiliated” to “government-funded” for public broadcasters like the BBC has left media outlets rolling their eyes, and questioning if Poilievre has taken comedy writing lessons from late-night talk show hosts.

As CBC contemplates how to respond to Poilievre’s demands, other media outlets like NPR have decided to quit Twitter altogether, fearing that their accounts may be inaccurately labeled next. This latest episode in the ongoing circus of Poilievre’s antics has further exposed Twitter’s questionable handling of labels, and left many wondering if politics has turned into a stand-up comedy routine.

NEWS: Poilievre’s pitch to defund CBC, keep French services would require change in law

In conclusion, Pierre Poilievre’s recent demand for a “Conservative news hater” label on CBC’s accounts has brought comedic relief to the otherwise serious debate on government funding for public broadcasters. Poilievre’s fiery antics, including his tendency to flip-flop on issues and his gun-loving persona, have drawn both amusement and bewilderment from various quarters, highlighting the absurdity and unpredictability of modern politics in the age of social media.