Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday May 6, 2023

King Charles III the Dragon Slayer?

Today’s coronation of King Charles III has led to a debate about the relevance of monarchy in the modern world. While some call for the abolishment of the monarchy, evidence suggests that the institution has adapted well to the 21st century and has contributed to the prosperity, equality, and democracy of many countries. In fact, many monarchies dominate the lists of the best countries to live in. However, to remain relevant, the monarchy must adapt to modern realities. One way to do this is to ensure that newcomers to Canada swear allegiance first and foremost to their adopted country, instead of the monarchy. Another way is to change the $20 bill to not feature King Charles III’s image, but rather a more representative image of Canada. These changes can help the monarchy continue to be a fundamental part of Canada’s system of government and laws, while adapting to the realities of the 21st century.

King Charles III slaying dragons is not entirely appropriate, as the challenges he faces are far more complex than mere dragons. His reign comes at a time of significant global challenges, such as climate change, colonialism, inclusivity, and… to a lesser extent, bad architecture, his well known pet peeve. These are issues that his predecessors, including his mother, mostly stayed clear of due to the times in which they lived. However, if King Charles III is to use his reign to speak on these issues, he must first adapt the monarchy to modern realities.

Many critics of the monarchy argue that it is undemocratic, colonialist, and racist. While there is some truth to these criticisms, they are not the whole story. The fact is that, as a general rule, monarchies in today’s world are more prosperous, more equal, and even more democratic than the alternatives. Countries like Sweden and Denmark are prosperous, stable, and fair not because they are monarchies, but because they have figured out how to combine tradition with change, how to adapt what they have to the demands of modernity. Constitutional monarchy, as Mauro Guillén, a professor at the Wharton School of Business, explains, “works as a mechanism preserving what deserves to remain while incorporating what the circumstances call for.” It is a beautiful solution to a wide array of governance problems.

To ensure that the monarchy continues to be relevant, we must adapt it to modern realities.

King Charles III has a unique opportunity to speak to the pressing issues of our time. However, to do so, he must first adapt the monarchy to modern realities. The monarchy has survived for centuries precisely because it has been adaptable, and if we have learned anything, it is to build on that success rather than breaking the system that allowed it to flourish. (AI)