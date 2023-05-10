Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday May 9, 2023

The Beaver and the Panda: A Forest Showdown

Once upon a time, in a peaceful forest, there lived a meek and hardworking beaver named Canada. He always tried to avoid conflict and maintain good relations with his neighbours. One day, a fearsome panda named China came to the forest and demanded respect from all the animals.

At first, the beaver tried to appease the panda by being friendly and accommodating. However, the panda became increasingly aggressive and began to interfere in the beaver’s affairs. The beaver suspected that the panda was trying to intimidate him and his family.

News: Trudeau says expulsion of Chinese diplomat shows Canada ‘will not be intimidated’

One day, the beaver had enough of the panda’s interference and decided to take action. He expelled a Chinese delegate who was causing trouble in the forest. In retaliation, the panda expelled a Canadian diplomat.

But the beaver was not intimidated by the panda’s aggressive behavior. He stood firm and declared that he would not accept foreign interference in his forest. The panda was stymied by the beaver’s sudden aggressiveness and promised further unspecified retaliatory measures.

Researcher: China working to get Canadians ‘at each other’s throats’

Despite the panda’s threats, the beaver remained resolute and determined to protect his forest from foreign interference. He warned the panda and other countries engaging in such behaviour that he takes it extraordinarily seriously.

In the end, the beaver’s courage and determination paid off. He showed the panda that he was not to be trifled with and that he would do whatever it takes to safeguard his forest from foreign threats. The panda learned a valuable lesson and realized that he could not bully the beaver into submission.

And they lived happily ever after. (AI)