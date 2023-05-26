Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday May 26, 2023

DeSantis’ Presidential Spectacle: From Twitter Chats to Dewoke Rats

Political journalists and pundits spent a significant portion of Wednesday fixating on the unconventional method by which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential candidacy. He chose to utilize Twitter Spaces for an audio conversation, accompanied by billionaire Elon Musk and David Sacks, a South African-born venture capitalist and Republican donor. Sacks had recently expressed his belief that continued military support for Ukraine could lead to a hypothetical “woke war III.”

The media engaged in rampant speculation about DeSantis’ decision to forgo an in-person event in his hometown near Tampa and pondered the level of attention he would receive from Fox News, which has a tumultuous relationship with the governor, vacillating between support and disillusionment. The spectacle resembled a Disneyworld parade with its satirical mascot, “Ron Dewoke Rat,” a twisted caricature of Mickey Mouse.

Certainly, the choice of Twitter as the platform for the announcement is intriguing, as it indicates DeSantis’ alignment with influential right-wing financiers. The message to other affluent Republicans is clear: even if you distance yourself from Trump, DeSantis will still advocate for your interests regarding tax policies, wages, and similar matters. It is akin to displaying a bumper sticker on your luxury car that assures you of safety under DeSantis’ leadership in the digital age.

Analysis: How DeSantis Allies Plan to Beat Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election

However, the rollout of the announcement was marred by embarrassing technical issues, which is unsurprising given Twitter’s frequent glitches under Musk’s ownership. It is ironic that a governor who touts his technological savvy would stumble on such a platform.

Beneath DeSantis’ incessant culture wars lies a distressing reality of policies that disregard the majority of Florida’s non-wealthy citizens. While he wages his crusade against what he perceives as “wokeness,” which translates to opposing equal and fair treatment of Black, gay, and transgender individuals, he has also fostered an environment of censorship. Florida schools have removed books like “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, a young Black poet whose powerful recitation captivated audiences at President Biden’s 2021 inauguration. Although it is unlikely that DeSantis personally made these decisions, his relentless campaign against perceived wokeness has laid the groundwork for such acts.

DeSantis has also enacted policies regarding women’s reproductive rights that ban abortions after only six weeks of pregnancy, often before women even realize they are pregnant. He takes pride in legislation that restricts gender-affirming care for minors, targets drag shows, limits discussions of personal pronouns in schools, and enforces discriminatory bathroom policies. These actions are based on narratives that experts from major medical associations have debunked, yet DeSantis persists in spreading misinformation, such as falsely claiming that children are routinely subjected to “mutilation.”

In addition to his divisive tactics in the culture war, DeSantis has resorted to attention-seeking and destructive stunts, such as transporting plane-loads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts and engaging in public feuds with Disney, a prominent employer and tourist attraction. Internationally, he infamously referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a mere “territorial dispute,” only to backtrack when his statement did not resonate well within his own party.

Analysis: Will Ron DeSantis’s culture war with Disney threaten his White House run?

Unfortunately, the media pays less attention to the fact that while DeSantis proclaims Florida to be “where woke goes to die,” the state has also become a place where its residents suffer in various ways. Florida ranks poorly in healthcare, school funding, and long-term care for the elderly. Teachers’ salaries are among the lowest nationwide, unemployment benefits are inadequate, and the governor actively opposes efforts to raise the minimum wage, which remains low in the state.

The regressive tax structure of Florida explains why wealthy individuals are flocking to the state. With no individual income tax and an exceptionally low corporate tax rate, it becomes an attractive haven for affluent Americans seeking to evade their fair share of taxes. However, this burden falls disproportionately on the poor and middle class, as the state heavily relies on sales and excise taxes for revenue. Consequently, Florida ranks worse than comparable northern states in areas such as diabetes, cancer mortality, teenage birth rates, and infant mortality.

Beneath the flashy distractions of DeSantis’ culture wars lies a grim reality of policies that neglect the majority of Florida’s non-wealthy citizens. If Florida sets the tone for the nation, electing Ron DeSantis as president could result in unfortunate repercussions stemming from his governance. (AI)