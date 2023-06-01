Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday June 1, 2023

Putin’s Hypocrisy: Denouncing Ukraine While Engaging in Immoral Invasion

Vladimir Putin’s recent denouncement of Ukraine’s attempt to “intimidate Russia” is nothing short of audacious. As his own forces continue an immoral invasion of Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians, including innocent civilians, Putin’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.

In his statement, Putin portrayed Ukraine’s biggest-ever drone strike on Moscow as a terrorist response to Russia’s previous strike on Ukraine’s military intelligence headquarters. He claimed that Ukraine had chosen the path of intimidation and attacks on residential buildings. However, the truth is glaringly obvious – Putin’s regime has been the aggressor in this conflict, relentlessly pursuing its expansionist agenda.

While Putin attempts to paint Ukraine as the villain, it is his own forces that have brought the 15-month war to the heart of Russia. Drone attacks, strikes on oil pipelines, and even an attack on the Kremlin itself have intensified in recent weeks. Despite Ukraine’s denial of involvement in the Moscow attack, U.S. intelligence believes otherwise. The New York Times reported that Kiev was responsible, further undermining Putin’s narrative.

News: Moscow drone attack: Putin says Ukraine trying to frighten Russians

The Moscow attack struck prestigious areas of the city, including those where the Russian elite, including Putin, reside. Yet, despite this breach of security, many Muscovites carried on with their lives, displaying their famous fatalism. Putin’s propaganda machine ensured calm coverage, downplaying the severity of the situation.

Putin has consistently framed the conflict in Ukraine as a struggle against an arrogant and aggressive West, accusing them of risking a global war by supporting Ukraine. However, the reality is that Putin’s actions have caused one of the deadliest wars in Europe since World War Two. Russia’s relentless supply of weaponry to Ukraine and its expansionist ambitions have escalated the conflict, disregarding the lives of Ukrainians caught in the crossfire.

Furthermore, Putin’s claims of the West escalating the war by supporting Ukraine ring hollow. It is Russia that continues to violate international norms, ignoring the sovereignty of a neighbouring country and causing immense suffering. The United States, among others, has expressed a desire to avoid war with Russia and has urged Ukraine not to attack inside Russian territory.

Analysis: The Moscow drone attacks bring Russia’s war to its doorstep – and put Putin’s alternative reality at risk

The audacity of Putin’s denouncement of Ukraine’s actions while his own forces perpetrate violence and invasion cannot be understated. His regime’s disregard for human life and blatant hypocrisy should be condemned by the international community. It is imperative that the world holds Putin accountable for his actions and supports Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and peace.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the deaths of innocent Ukrainians and the destruction of their homeland cannot be forgotten. The international community must stand united against Putin’s aggression and support Ukraine in its quest for justice and freedom. Only by holding Putin accountable can we hope to prevent further loss of life and preserve the principles of peace and sovereignty that underpin global stability. (AI)

From sketch to finish, see the current way Graeme completes an editorial cartoon using an iPencil, the Procreate app, and a couple of cheats on an iPad Pro. If you’re creative, give editorial cartooning a try.