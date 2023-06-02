Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Friday June 2, 2023

Inaction Plagues Canada’s Security System Despite Johnston Report

The Johnston report, investigating foreign interference and the government’s response, has failed to spur meaningful efforts to address Canada’s security and intelligence communication system. The reactions to the report reflect the fractured state of Canadian politics rather than a focus on its findings. This article argues that the lack of visible action in the face of the national security threat posed by foreign interference is concerning.

Mistrust of the government, fueled by responses to COVID-19 measures and protests, has tainted the discourse. Legitimate concerns about foreign interference have been overshadowed by baseless suspicions of compromised elections. Instead of tackling core issues, there is a preoccupation with scandal and scapegoats.

Johnston’s analysis, based on classified intelligence, discounts political misconduct allegations and questions media reporting on leaked documents. Unfortunately, the focus on sensationalism hinders progress and ignores his valuable insights.

Two dangers emerge from this inaction. Firstly, secondary battles distract from the urgent need to address foreign interference. Secondly, partisan approaches and weakened trust create vulnerabilities that authoritarian states exploit.

Johnston stresses the need for facts and truth in national security, calling for transparency and public understanding. Declassifying documents, strengthening independent review systems, and enforcing laws against foreign interference are crucial steps. Public hearings can facilitate accountability and include the voices of affected communities.

Despite the Johnston report, there is a lack of action to address Canada’s security system. It is essential to prioritize the protection of Canadian democracy from foreign interference. Moving beyond partisanship and focusing on transparency, facts, and implementing the recommendations are crucial for safeguarding national security. (AI)

The Parliament Buildings aren’t easy to draw. This clip shows how an old version I drew can be imported, altered, scaled, and replicated as a reference for the latest drawing. With the panda Wednesday night’s Nature episode served as added inspiration. Tablets make editorial cartooning so easy, the craft just needs younger recruits. Also, I’ve become aware of a growing thinking by people in the Chinese community that the dragon metaphor for China is cheesy and induces eye-rolls, even when referring to the clowns running operations in Beijing. – GM