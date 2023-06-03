Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday June 3, 2023

Ontario and Federal Governments Teaming Up

In a shocking turn of events, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford have seemingly struck a deal with Stellantis that could make your head spin. Brace yourselves for a mind-boggling $13 billion in subsidies to save the Windsor battery factory. Yes, you heard it right, folks – more Canadian tax dollars may flow to Stellantis than what Germany’s Volkswagen received for their “gigafactory” near London.

But wait, there’s more! This grandiose move is not just about saving the battery factory; it’s about securing the future of Stellantis’s Brampton auto assembly plant as well. It’s as if the Ontario and Federal governments have become experts in printing money specifically for the subsidy-hungry automakers. Move over, U.S. President Joe Biden’s generous subsidies; Canada is ready to outdo you!

Opinion: Trudeau, Ford to blame for Stellantis shakedown

Confidential sources in Ottawa and Queen’s Park spilled the beans, revealing that Premier Ford personally assured Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that Ontario would step up to keep Stellantis from fleeing to the United States. With their close rapport, Ford and Freeland managed to clear the intergovernmental logjam just in time for the Stellantis board meeting. It’s all a part of the thrilling high-stakes drama unfolding behind closed doors.

While federal and provincial officials insist that details are still being worked out and there’s “a bit more work to do,” it’s hard to contain the excitement. Construction on Stellantis’s massive Windsor project had come to a screeching halt, but fear not! The subsidies will breathe life back into the $5-billion joint venture with Korea-based LG Energy Solution. Who needs a functional economy when you have electrifying subsidy deals?

Rumors abound that Ontario has significantly upped the ante, preparing to contribute billions to the final offer. Ford, the subsidy connoisseur, had already confirmed that he would increase the initial $500-million subsidy provided by the province. It’s all part of the grand conference call spectacle, where top officials from both levels of government meticulously discussed the timing and amounts of funding. The excitement is palpable!

In a stunning concession, Ontario has agreed to foot “a big chunk” of the production incentives for Stellantis, leaving Ottawa to pick up the rest of the tab. Move over, Volkswagen – your $500-million share of subsidies from Ontario is child’s play compared to what Stellantis might receive. The drama intensifies as negotiations continue, and workers across southwestern Ontario eagerly await the outcome of these normal, everyday subsidy negotiations.

Oh, and let’s not forget the regional fairness aspect that Deputy Prime Minister Freeland loves to emphasize. The federal government wants provinces to kick in more money for major clean energy investments. It’s all about spreading the subsidy love across the great land of Canada.

As Biden’s legislation sends shockwaves through the industry, it’s clear that Canada cannot afford to be left behind. We must match those mind-blowing U.S. subsidies or risk witnessing factories migrate south. It’s a race against time to secure the ultimate EV Battery Factory Subsidy Money Printing Facility. Buckle up, folks – the subsidy frenzy is just getting started! (AI)