Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Saturday June 17, 2023

Reflecting on Father’s Day and the Importance of Taking a Break from the News

Father’s Day serves as a reminder to appreciate the important people in our lives and cherish the moments spent with loved ones. In a world filled with doom and gloom, taking a break from the constant barrage of negative news can be crucial for our well-being. Recent events, such as climate change-induced wildfires in Canada, the tragic Manitoba bus accident, rising interest rates, and the ongoing political polarization, highlight the overwhelming amount of negative information that bombards us daily.

It’s no secret that journalists tend to focus on negative news, and political coverage often adopts a cynical or pessimistic tone. This trend has only intensified over time, leading to a decline in trust in the media and an increasing number of individuals avoiding the news altogether due to its detrimental impact on their mood. This negativity bias, rooted in human psychology, causes people to pay more attention to negative information than positive news. Both news consumers and journalists are influenced by this bias, and it poses a challenge for the media landscape.

Fortunately, there are signs of improvement. The rise of diverse media outlets has created a market for good news, catering to those seeking positive stories. However, platforms like Facebook, with their algorithmic structures, can inadvertently reinforce negativity biases, leaving news consumers torn between their desire for positive news and their immediate attraction to negative stories. Striking the right balance between catering to immediate preferences and providing long-term well-being is a challenge faced by news outlets and social networks alike.

Study: Bad News: Negativity Increases Online News Consumption

A study published in Nature Human Behaviour shed light on the influence of negative news headlines. It revealed that negative words in headlines increase click-through rates, while positive words decrease them. This research suggests that people are more likely to consume negative news, particularly in the realms of politics and economics. Although this bias is not solely the fault of journalists and editors, it raises ethical concerns and contributes to audience anxiety. The online news environment, with its fierce competition for attention, and the optimization of headlines for engagement further perpetuate the prevalence of negative news.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the trajectory of news media sentiment, researchers have compared the sentiment and emotional undertones of news content over different time periods. A research project analyzing 23 million headlines from popular news outlets in the United States between 2000 and 2019 found that mainstream news media headlines have gradually become more negative over time. Headlines with negative connotations have become more prevalent, while those with positive undertones have decreased. This shift in sentiment is noticeable across various news outlets and can be partially attributed to ideological leanings, with right-leaning media consistently portraying more negative headlines.

Emotional undertones in headlines have also experienced a notable change. The proportion of anger and fear has nearly doubled, while sadness and disgust have seen a smaller increase. Emotionally neutral headlines, on the other hand, have become less common. Interestingly, the increase in anger-inducing headlines is more prevalent in right-leaning outlets, while the surge in fear and decline of emotionally neutral headlines are observable across media outlets regardless of their ideological leanings.

Essay: I Thought I Was Fatherless. Then I Realized What a Father Was.

The reasons behind this phenomenon are multifaceted. Financial pressures to maximize click-through rates, driven by declining revenue in the media industry, likely contribute to the increasing negativity and emotional intensity of headlines. Additionally, crafting headlines to serve political agendas, veering away from fact-based objectivity, may also play a role. While the higher occurrence of negative and angry headlines in right-leaning media is noteworthy, the exact causes are open to speculation and require further research.

It is undeniable that news consumption can be disheartening in today’s world, and the extent of negativity depends on what sources one follows. As researchers continue to delve deeper into the impact of negative news content on readers and democratic institutions, it is essential for individuals to recognize the toll it can take on their well-being. Father’s Day serves as a reminder to prioritize spending time with loved ones, creating warm and positive moments that provide respite from the constant influx of negative information. By finding a balance between staying informed and nurturing our personal relationships, we can foster a healthier and happier mindset. (AI)