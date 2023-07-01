Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Globe & Mail – Saturday July 1, 2023

Trudeau’s Progressive Comfort Zone

When it comes to alliances, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to be more comfortable with progressive alliances and diversity groups than with military alliances. This observation becomes evident when examining his stance on various issues and his recent actions.

Trudeau has shown a strong commitment to fighting climate change and protecting the environment. During his visit to Iceland, he prioritized collaboration on climate action, emphasizing the need to protect the Arctic ice and oceans. He even visited a carbon capture and storage facility to explore green technology solutions. His government has allocated significant funds for the development of these technologies, showcasing his dedication to combating climate change.

News: Trudeau off to Iceland to meet Nordic leaders ahead of NATO, amid Arctic uncertainty

On the other hand, when it comes to standing with Ukraine against a Russian-led invasion, Trudeau has adopted a cautious approach. He stated that Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia and emphasized the need to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda. While he acknowledged the importance of addressing Russia’s concerning behaviour, he expressed difficulties in collaborating with them due to their invasion of Ukraine and war crimes committed in the region. This indicates a reluctance to take a strong stance against Russian aggression.

Trudeau’s priorities also seem to lie in domestic issues such as cannabis legalization, child care, indigenous reconciliation, and LGBTQ rights. These are areas where he has demonstrated a proactive approach, making significant policy changes and working towards progressive reforms. His commitment to diversity and inclusion is commendable, but it highlights his focus on domestic affairs rather than military alliances.

Furthermore, Trudeau’s willingness to support Sweden’s accession into NATO and his emphasis on ratifying their membership demonstrate his preference for progressive alliances rather than military ones. While he actively promotes NATO expansion, his focus seems to be on countries that align with Canada’s values and principles rather than those involved in more contentious international conflicts.

News: ‘We need to increase our influence’: Joly wants to increase Canada’s impact on the world stage

The leaked Pentagon document revealing Trudeau’s acknowledgment that Canada would never meet NATO’s targets for defence spending adds further weight to the argument. This admission reflects a lack of commitment to military alliances and raises concerns about Canada’s preparedness to fulfill its obligations within such alliances.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be more comfortable and proactive when it comes to progressive alliances, diversity groups, and domestic issues like fighting climate change, cannabis legalization, child care, indigenous reconciliation, and LGBTQ rights. His caution in taking a firm stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine and his acknowledgment of Canada’s military deficiencies indicate a certain discomfort and hesitancy in military alliances. While his progressive agenda is admirable, it is important for a leader to strike a balance between domestic priorities and global security concerns, especially in an increasingly complex and volatile international landscape. (AI)