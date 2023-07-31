EDITORIAL CARTOONS ARE NOT MEMES!

This was first posted to Graeme MacKay’s Facebook page.

As many of you may already know, I’ve always emphasized the significance of satire and the purpose behind editorial cartoons. Today, I’d like to address a common misconception that I often come across, especially from one-time visitors who leave snarky comments under editorial cartoons, claiming that “the left can’t meme.” Let’s take a moment to clarify some important points.

Firstly, it’s essential to recognize that the statement “the left can’t meme” is a sweeping generalization. Both the left and the right, as well as people from various political backgrounds, are capable of creating memes and sharing humour online.

Memes are typically characterized by their adaptability and may use existing content in new and creative ways. While this versatility can lead to some content being shared without proper attribution, it doesn’t mean that all memes lack originality or proper sourcing.

Editorial cartoons, on the other hand, are unique artworks created by talented illustrators who put their signature on their work. These cartoons are intended to provide commentary and insight into current events, often using humour to make a point.

While memes and editorial cartoons may share visual elements, it’s important to appreciate their distinct purposes and creation processes. Memes can spread rapidly across the internet due to their relatability and humour, whereas editorial cartoons are crafted to deliver thought-provoking messages and are shared with the understanding that they won’t be altered.

In the spirit of responsible content sharing, let’s remember the importance of proper attribution and citation for all forms of content, including memes and editorial cartoons.

Let’s remember that memes and editorial cartoons serve different purposes and shouldn’t be compared directly. Let’s foster a respectful and thoughtful online environment by acknowledging the creativity and value behind both forms of content. If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out the Wikipedia page on memes.

Thank you for your continued support, and let’s spread awareness about the nuances of online content creation with a bold understanding:

EDITORIAL CARTOONS ARE NOT MEMES!