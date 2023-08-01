Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Tuesday August 1, 2023

A Midsummer Night’s Fairy Tale

Act 1, Scene 1 (A mystical forest in Ottawa. The political leaders, dressed in Shakespearean attire, gather around a table adorned with inquiry documents.)

King Trudeau (Oberon): Hear me, fair leaders of this land! We must address the dragon of foreign interference that threatens our realm!

Puck (Singh): Worry not, my liege! With a public inquiry, we shall tame the dragon’s influence and protect our sovereignty.

Demetrius (Poilievre): (sarcastically) A public inquiry, you say? A mere midsummer’s dream, sire.

Lysander (Blanchet): Indeed, sire. Let us postpone this inquiry for now, and revel in the joys of midsummer’s mirth.

King Trudeau: (hesitant) But, noble leaders, the people demand answers! The dragon of foreign influence grows stronger each passing day.

Act 2, Scene 1 (The mystical forest transforms into a midsummer festival. Citizens dance and celebrate while the politicians engage in jovial banter.)

King Trudeau: (laughing) Behold! The people have forgotten the inquiry amidst their merrymaking!

Puck: (mischievously) Shall we enchant their minds with revelry, my lord? The inquiry will seem but a distant dream.

King Trudeau: (grinning) A splendid idea, Puck! Let the festivities continue, and the inquiry shall slumber, undisturbed.

Demetrius: (to Lysander) See how the people dance, while we evade the dragon’s threat with our laughter.

Lysander: (nodding) Indeed. The dragon sleeps peacefully, and the inquiry remains forgotten.

Act 3, Scene 1 (The mystical forest returns to its solemn state. The inquiry table remains untouched, and the sleeping dragon statue looms in the background.)

Puck: (apologetically) My lord, we have let the inquiry slumber while the dragon’s influence grows stronger.

King Trudeau: (sighing) We have let the people’s trust falter, and the shadows of foreign interference grow darker.

Demetrius: (earnestly) Let us not lose ourselves in this midsummer’s revelry. The inquiry must awaken!

Lysander: (repentant) You are right. The inquiry must stir from its slumber, and we must confront the dragon’s influence.

Act 4, Scene 1 (The political leaders stand before the inquiry table, determined to face the dragon’s threat.)

King Trudeau: (resolute) The dragon of foreign interference shall not rule us. The inquiry shall commence!

Puck: (earnestly) We must seek the truth and protect our realm from the dragon’s meddling.

Demetrius: (with conviction) We can no longer evade our responsibilities. The inquiry must awaken!

Lysander: (sincere) The dream of a transparent and just investigation shall become a reality.

(The inquiry proceedings begin, and evidence of foreign interference is revealed. The people witness the leaders’ commitment to justice, and trust is gradually restored.)

Epilogue (In the wake of the inquiry, a new era of transparency and accountability dawns. The mystical forest glows with hope, and the sleeping dragon representing China begins to stir.)

King Trudeau: (addressing the people) We have faced the dragon’s threat and emerged stronger. Our realm shall remain resilient against any meddling.

Puck: (smiling) The inquiry’s awakening has brought the truth to light, and the people’s trust is restored.

Demetrius: (to Lysander) No longer shall we hide from the dragon’s gaze. The inquiry has set us free.

Lysander: (proudly) The Midsummer’s Inquiry has awakened our sense of duty, and our land shall thrive once more.

(The citizens cheer, celebrating the newfound accountability and unity in the realm. As the dragon representing China stirs, the political leaders stand ready to face any challenge that comes their way. The mystical forest remains vigilant, knowing that a new chapter in their history has begun.)