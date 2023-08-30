Pin Share Share 0 Shares

Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday August 30, 2023

Neglecting International Students: A Tale of High Tuition, Apartment Woes, and Job Struggles

In the increasingly globalized world of higher education, international students are often seen as a boon to both the economy and cultural diversity of host countries. However, the reality for many of these students can be a far cry from the idealized image. In Canada, a country that has seen a significant rise in international student enrollment in recent years, the failure of both the government and higher learning institutions to adequately accommodate these students is a glaring example of systemic negligence. The ongoing housing affordability crisis, coupled with the frustrating job search for international students, highlights the disheartening lack of support they receive despite paying exorbitant tuition fees.

Canada’s housing affordability crisis is no secret. Skyrocketing property prices and rents in major cities like Toronto and Vancouver have made finding suitable accommodation a nightmare for locals, let alone international students. The government’s suggestion to cap the number of international students as a solution to the housing crunch demonstrates a baffling disconnect from the root causes of the problem. Blaming international students for a crisis largely fueled by inadequate housing supply and speculative practices only serves to deflect attention from the government’s failure to address these issues effectively.

Adding insult to injury, the struggles of international students extend beyond housing. Many of these students come to Canada with dreams of not only gaining a world-class education but also contributing to the local economy through part-time jobs. However, the reality is often a disheartening tale of job search frustration. Limited job opportunities, coupled with the need to navigate a complex web of work permits and regulations, make the process overwhelming. International students find themselves in a Catch-22 situation: they need work experience to build a future but are denied the chance to gain it due to systemic barriers.

It’s worth highlighting that international students are not just temporary residents; they are crucial contributors to Canada’s economy and culture. They pay significantly higher tuition fees than domestic students, essentially subsidizing the education system. Yet, this investment is met with insufficient support when it comes to essential needs like housing and job opportunities. Universities, which benefit financially from international students, must take a more proactive role in advocating for their well-being rather than merely opposing efforts to address the housing crisis.

While international students might be seen as an easy scapegoat for the housing crisis, the real culprits are the failure of the government and higher learning institutions to prioritize the well-being of these individuals who are contributing so much to the nation’s prosperity. The solution to this issue requires a multi-faceted approach that encompasses increasing housing supply, addressing affordability, and providing better job opportunities for all residents, regardless of their origin.

Canada’s aspiration to welcome immigrants and international students is commendable, but it must be accompanied by genuine efforts to ensure their successful integration. The proposal to cap international student enrollment is a shortsighted and misguided response to a multifaceted problem. Instead, the government and universities must work collaboratively to develop comprehensive policies that prioritize accessible housing and equitable job opportunities. Only then can Canada truly stand as a model of inclusive education and a welcoming environment for all, regardless of their background. (AI) | Editorial cartoon published in the Hamilton Spectator.

From sketch to finish, see the current way Graeme completes an editorial cartoon using an iPencil, the Procreate app, and a couple of cheats on an iPad Pro. If you’re creative, give illustration a try: