Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday August 31, 2023

Doug’s Dough: A Bitter Batch of Broken Promises

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has carved out a reputation for himself that can only be described as doughy – soft on consistency and prone to swelling with contradictions. His latest move involving the Greenbelt land removal debacle perfectly encapsulates his propensity for doughy decision-making, leaving many citizens with a sour taste in their mouths.

The situation in Ajax, where Ford’s government is now threatening to revert portions of the Greenbelt land back to its original state, is akin to a bakery that’s run by the titular Doug, who’s finding himself in quite a knead of trouble. Imagine a landscape that was supposed to be shaped into a thriving community, much like dough rolled out to create a delectable pastry, yet Doug Ford’s grand vision remains a half-baked concoction.

News: Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says

Ford’s claim that the landowners lacked “development experience” to meet the province’s housing objectives is baffling, to say the least. It’s reminiscent of a baker blaming their ingredients for failing to rise in the oven. The Premier’s Office alleges that the property was listed for sale despite promises to address the housing shortage. The analogy comes to life when one envisions Doug Ford, livid and frustrated, staring at a lump of unrolled dough, waiting for a developer baker who seems to have vanished like a puff of flour.

The story becomes even more convoluted when we delve into the background of the land purchase. Ford’s own history of promises and backtracking, much like a dough that refuses to cooperate, comes to light. The parcels of land were snapped up just days after his electoral victory, raising eyebrows about potential conflicts of interest. Ford had initially promised not to touch the Greenbelt, only to dance around that pledge later on.

The revelation that the property owners are foreign investors with no development experience further highlights the shoddy kneading job Ford’s government has done. It’s as if Doug’s Dough is being operated by novices who thought they could whip up a bakery without understanding the intricacies of baking. The reliance on external partners to navigate the process and the inconsistent explanations about the intent behind listing the property for sale speak to a lack of clear direction and planning – characteristics that are synonymous with the Premier’s governance style.

The vision of a frustrated Doug Ford grappling with an unbaked lump of dough while the developer baker remains conspicuously absent perfectly encapsulates the absurdity of the situation. It’s a poignant reminder that Ford’s leadership often resembles a chaotic kitchen more than a well-orchestrated bakery.

News: Doug Ford says this land could be returned to Greenbelt after learning it’s listed for sale. But the owner says it’s all a misunderstanding

As the controversy unravels and the Premier’s Office threatens to return the lands to the Greenbelt, it’s a stark reminder that promises are like the rising agents in dough – they can fall flat if not handled properly. Ford’s tough talk about exploring every option, including reversing the land removal, smacks of desperation to salvage a situation that he could have managed more competently from the beginning.

In the end, the saga of “Doug’s Dough” serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of hasty decisions, inconsistent promises, and a lack of genuine understanding about the issues at hand. Just as no baker can produce a perfect pastry without the right ingredients and proper technique, a leader cannot expect to achieve success without a clear vision and the skill to execute it. As Ontario residents watch this doughy disaster unfold, one can only hope that future leadership will be marked by a more disciplined approach and a commitment to transparency – a recipe for a better Ontario. (AI)